Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

