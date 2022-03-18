Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $18,954.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Brian Gayle sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $5,874.05.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 8,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.77 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.