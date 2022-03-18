Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 297.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ALT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

