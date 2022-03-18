Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALS. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.54. The firm has a market cap of C$981.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.