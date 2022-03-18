Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 692,701 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

In related news, CFO David Trick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

