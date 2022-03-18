AMEPAY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,693.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $116,693.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

