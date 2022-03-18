Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.18.

AMRC stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,411. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

