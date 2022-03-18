American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading 3.1% Higher

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. 576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

Get American Century Sustainable Growth ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.