American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $196.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $535,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.