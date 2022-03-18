American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Purchases $10,100.00 in Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AREC opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 559.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Resources by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 561,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

