AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Silvana Battaglia Sells 6,820 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

