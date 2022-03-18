Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 7.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.73. 105,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,585,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

