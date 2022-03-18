Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. 6,423,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

