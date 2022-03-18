Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 52,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

