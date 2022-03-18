Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,431. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

