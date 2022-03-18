Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 733,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

