Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,391.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRNT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 3,819,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

