Analysts Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,673. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.