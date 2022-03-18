Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 207,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

