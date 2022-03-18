Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to announce $157.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.55 million. Stratasys posted sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $686.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 712,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

