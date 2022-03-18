Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.96. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

