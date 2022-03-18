Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,611. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 370,204 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 1,530,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.