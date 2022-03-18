Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

