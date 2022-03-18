Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.05 Million

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to announce $122.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.60 million. Marcus reported sales of $50.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $679.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $686.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $808.92 million, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $831.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marcus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

