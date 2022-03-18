Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,137. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

