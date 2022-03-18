Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.