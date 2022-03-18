Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

