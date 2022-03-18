Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 102,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

