Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price at $64.47

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 245,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,889. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

