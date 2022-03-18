Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$37.13

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TSE CU opened at C$36.82 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$32.84 and a 52-week high of C$37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

