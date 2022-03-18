Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $112.17

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $79.14. 918,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,010,190. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

