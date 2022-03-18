Analysts Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 7,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $301.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

