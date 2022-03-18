Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 236.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

