Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 236.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
