Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

