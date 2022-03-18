Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
