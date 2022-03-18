ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

