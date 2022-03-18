ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Capitalization Tops $32.02 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $653,620.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.11 or 0.07016255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.25 or 0.99692370 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033268 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 104,650,156 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

