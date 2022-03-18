Apexium Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 3.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $372.38 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $341.39 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.15.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

