Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

