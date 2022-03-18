Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

