Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $305,826,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $169,695,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

