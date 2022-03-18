Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 318,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

