Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

