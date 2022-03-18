Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 6,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,537. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

