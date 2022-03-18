ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.27. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 246,795 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

