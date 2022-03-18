Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 4,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 125,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

ACLX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

