Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.58. 59,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

