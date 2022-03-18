Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 65,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 9,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 87,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $55.74. 704,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825,552. The company has a market cap of $231.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.