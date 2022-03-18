Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 114,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

