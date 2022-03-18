Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

OMFL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,726 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.