Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,028,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter.

IBDP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

